NBN Co’s announcement that “a new approach to the regulation of its access pricing is needed” has been welcomed by ACCC.

The ACCC will convene an industry roundtable in June 2021, and NBN Co will lodge a revised plan within 12 months.

“This roundtable will be an important step in this process of designing a revised regulatory model for the NBN that sets pricing and access terms for its whole network,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said.

“Until now, access pricing has largely been developed by NBN Co, so the prospect of bringing this work squarely within the remit of a special access undertaking with effective ACCC oversight is a very significant change.

“This is the start of a long reform process that would effectively put NBN pricing under the ACCC’s regulatory umbrella, and would improve access pricing for NBN Co customers.

“As a first step, we are seeking contributions from NBN Co, access seekers, retail service providers and other interested stakeholders so their views can be considered as the undertaking is being developed.”