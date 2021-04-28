HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Chromecast, Roku and Paramount+ Now Support Samsung’s HDR10+

By | 28 Apr 2021
Google, Roku and Paramount+ have just made life easier (and more visually appealing) for users, having announced that their products will now support HDR10+, the HDR video format developed by Samsung.

Google plans to have its Chromecast product support the HDR10+ format, while Roku has already enabled HDR10+ on its new Roku Express 4K+, Express 4K and Roku Ultra streaming devices. New US streaming service Paramount+ has now begun streaming original shows in HDR10+ format.

With these latest major players signing on to support the format, there are now over 100 companies making their products compatible with HDR10+, including Amazon, YouTube, 20th Century Fox, Panasonic, Vizio, Hisense, Xiaomi and Phillips.

Amazon Prime Video already streams a number of hit shows in HDR10+. So far, Netflix has only offered a ‘maybe’ regarding plans to offer the video format and is not confirming either way as yet.

Google’s director of Product Management, Matt Frost, stated: “We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV, plus other platforms going forth, and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience.”

