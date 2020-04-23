HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > ACCC Ruling Allows Retailers To Collectively Bargain With Landlords During COVID-19

ACCC Ruling Allows Retailers To Collectively Bargain With Landlords During COVID-19

By | 23 Apr 2020
, ,

The ACCC has granted the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), including all its current and future members, temporary authorisation to share information relevant to negotiations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Usually, rental agreements between retailers and commercial landlords are entirely confidential.

The Australian Retailers Association currently has around 7,500 members. “The ACCC decision will level the playing field in negotiations between tenants and landlords, ensuring ARA members get a fair deal on their rents,” Paul Zahra, CEO of ARA, told ChannelNews.

While tenants will be able to share information during the crisis (if they wish), there are still some limits on what can be shared. Zahra told ChannelNews: “ARA members adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic are permitted to discuss and share information relevant to their collective negotiation which significantly strengthens their bargaining position, but not commercially sensitive rent information such as actual rent or proposed incentives from landlords.”

Tenants will be able to share the percentage of the rent reduction.

It is hoped that this ruling will give greater power to the federal government’s Mandatory Code of Conduct on SME Commercial Leasing Principles During COVID-19, which was passed in early April. Despite the code of conduct, a number of retailers told us last week that they had not successfully come to an agreement with the country’s largest commercial landlords.

“We need to maintain strong competition in the retail sector and supporting these businesses will help with economic recovery once the pandemic subsides,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “We see a clear public benefit in allowing retailers to work together in the negotiations with landlords as it will help those tenants who are experiencing financial hardship during this pandemic to reach a fair outcome.”

The ACCC has stated that it will keep an eye on when these authorisations are no longer necessary.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , ,
You may also like
Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Bunnings Point Customers Online Ahead of ANZAC Rush
Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million
Facebook Cops Fake-News ‘Virus’
Aussie Tracing App: US Giants Google, Apple Hold The Key
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2020
/
‘Hackers For Hire’ Exploit Security Vulnerability Found In Apple’s Mail App
Apple Cybersecurity Latest News
/
April 23, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE: Black Shark Pro 3.0 Gaming Smartphone Coming Soon
Cloud Gaming Gaming Gaming Hardware
/
April 23, 2020
/
Bunnings Point Customers Online Ahead of ANZAC Rush
Industry Latest News
/
April 23, 2020
/
Despite Security Concerns, Daily Zoom Users Rises To 300 Million
Communication Latest News Zoom
/
April 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Radio Rentals Permanently Closes All Brick-And-Mortar Stores
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
April 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
After 83 years in operation, Radio Rentals has announced that it is permanently closing its 62 stores and some of...
Read More