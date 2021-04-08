As the official speaker brand of choice for the iconic Abbey Road Studios engineering equipment, Bowers & Wilkins has partnered with the recording institution for a different kind of project.

In its brand-new For The Love Of Music online video series, Bowers & Wilkins asks five members of the Abbey Road Studios team a range of thought-provoking and discussion-igniting questions. The topic? All things music, of course.

“It’s a subject worth exploring in more detail – and who better to help us than our friends at Abbey Road Studios?” says Bower & Wilkins. “After all, they’re the people behind so much of the music that we all love. They all use Bowers & Wilkins speakers in their professional lives, and they all have 600 Series speakers in their home set-ups, so they know the way we think pretty well.”



In the lineup will be Geoff Pesche, the mastering engineer behind Gorillaz, Pulp, Coldplay and Blur, and the man who cut the original vinyl lacquers for Blue Monday and Brothers In Arms.

He’s joined by Grammy Award-winner Sean Magee, who has worked on projects for The Beatles, Ramones and the Sex Pistols, to name just three.Assistant engineer Andy Maxwell co-engineered Brockhampton’s US number-one album Iridescence and worked on the mix sessions for Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Everything Is Love.

Marta Di Nozzi, the studio’s senior runner, has worked on projects for Nile Rodgers and Joe Bonamassa.

And finally, there is Innovation Manager Karim Fanous, who runs Abbey Road Red – the studio’s innovation arm that explores the future technologies that will shape the music industry.



In part one of the series, the group is asked the provocative question: Is there no such thing as bad music?

Bowers & Wilkins implores us all to consider music more thoughtfully: “Think about the last time you were truly moved by a piece of music, and ask yourself this: why did I react that way?”

No series about music would be complete without a soundtrack of its subject matter. You can find the For the Love of Music playlist via the Bowers & Wilkins Music app on iOS or Android, and via Tidal, Spotify and Qobuz.