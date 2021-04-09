HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE:Top Samsung Executive Quits

EXCLUSIVE:Top Samsung Executive Quits

By | 9 Apr 2021

Hass Mahdi the Director of Samsung Australia’s TV business has quit, to take on a new role with Electrolux.

Hass a five-year veteran at Samsung has been credited with driving the success of Samsung’s AV division which during his time in the role grew market share while increasing margins from their premium TV’s.

He was also the chief architect behind Samsung’s push into the value TV market a move that has hurt several brands including Hisense.

A spokesperson for Samsung said “Samsung Electronics Australia can confirm that Hass Mahdi, Director, Audio Visual, has departed the business. We thank him for his contribution to Samsung over the last five years.”

ChannelNews is not aware of who has replaced Haas.

 

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , ,
You may also like
What Is Samsung Australia Hiding When It Comes To Smartphone Sales?
Samsung’s New Ultra-Hygienic French Door Fridge Moves Ice & Water Dispensers Inside
Direct Online Sales Booming For Samsung, Profits Surge
Samsung Wins Big At Australian Good Design Awards 2020
Samsung Warns Q2 TV & Phone ‘Significant Decline’
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Software Updates To Continue For LG Phones
Latest News LG Smart Phones
/
April 9, 2021
/
New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Latest News New Releases Sennheiser
/
April 9, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Shock Exit Of Motorola Mobile Boss
Latest News
/
April 9, 2021
/
Samsung Now Finds Your Lost Keys With AR
Latest News New Releases Samsung
/
April 9, 2021
/
Nokia Just Dropped A Bunch Of Affordable New Phones
Latest News Nokia Smartphones
/
April 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Software Updates To Continue For LG Phones
Latest News LG Smart Phones
/
April 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Despite the tech company making a swift and rightful exit from the mobile phones sphere, LG is still going to...
Read More