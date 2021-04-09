Hass Mahdi the Director of Samsung Australia’s TV business has quit, to take on a new role with Electrolux.

Hass a five-year veteran at Samsung has been credited with driving the success of Samsung’s AV division which during his time in the role grew market share while increasing margins from their premium TV’s.

He was also the chief architect behind Samsung’s push into the value TV market a move that has hurt several brands including Hisense.

A spokesperson for Samsung said “Samsung Electronics Australia can confirm that Hass Mahdi, Director, Audio Visual, has departed the business. We thank him for his contribution to Samsung over the last five years.”

ChannelNews is not aware of who has replaced Haas.