The DMS-106XT is D-Link’s latest Unmanaged Switch with five 2.5G Ethernet ports for uninterrupted, efficient connectivity, as well as one 10G Ethernet port for uplink or NAS connection.

Its Smart Turbo Mode delivers Quality of Service and port-based priority for simultaneous multi-media services such as gaming and 4K streaming with just one click.

The DCS-8635LH is an IP65 weather-resistant Camera with 2K QHD resolution and 360-degree coverage with its motorised pan feature.

AI-based features such as person detection, vehicle detection and auto-person tracking ensure precise surveillance and protection of the home.

D-Link’s DCS-8526LH is a Surveillance Camera with 360-degree views in true Full HD quality and advanced features such as pan and tilt technology, edge-based person detection, auto-tracking motion and panoramic viewing.

The Camera is also a 2021 Taiwan Excellence Award and 2020 iF Design Award winner.

“D-Link is honoured and grateful to receive three product design awards this year from the Internationally renowned Red Dot Award,” expressed Mark Chen, President of D-Link. “This recognition further motivates us to continue producing products of the highest quality and innovation.”

About the Red Dot Award

Dating back to 1955, the annual Red Dot Award: Product Design is awarded to products of outstanding design quality in 50 different categories. Fifty international experts judge the entries based on aesthetic appeal, function, intelligence and innovation.