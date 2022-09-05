HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
25 Million Tune In To Watch Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Prequel

By | 5 Sep 2022

Amazon has revealed that their new ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ broke its viewership records, with an audience of 25 million watching it on debut.

The new show, which debuted on the 1st of September on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories, has already earned itself the title of the most expensive TV series of all time, with the first season racking up a bill of $700 million (~A$1.03 billion).

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, which is based on ‘The Return of the King’, required Amazon to purchase the rights to adapt J.R.R Tolkien’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’.

The plot is set in the second age of middle-earth, before the films, during the time of which the rings of power were formed, and focuses on the character of Galadriel, who is an elven commander on a quest to rid the world of evil.

The way Galadriel is portrayed has earned the show criticism from audiences, despite mostly positive reviews from reviewers. Instead of being the lady of light she is depicted as in the books and films, she is a younger, fiery warrior, fighting to prevent a break in peace.

With viewership numbers so high, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios has said that “it is the tens of millions of fans watching — clearly as passionate about Middle-earth as we are — who are our true measure of success.”



