Executives at UK audio Company Pure have admitted, that they have had to rethink what they do after a series of ups and downs for the audio brand that has a unique digital radio heritage.

Pure is a Uk consumer electronics company, that was founded in 2002 the same year that SmartHouse was first launched in Australia.

They are best known for designing and manufacturing digital audio broadcasting (DAB) and DAB+ radios.

The UK DAB radio specialists is currently reinventing its most successful range with several of their products on show at the Aqipa stand at IFA 2022.

In Australia Pure is a brand that has often slipped through the cracks of the retail channel but according to CEO Pete Ogley who I met with at IFA that is about to change with several key retailers now stocking the new Pure offering.

He admits that Pure product is pitched at an older audience who want “a great radio experience” while also being able to play “for example a CD”.

He cites the Pure Evoke Home which delivers several audio capabilities as a classic example of what Pure is delivering today.

This product which SmartHouse is about to review is the largest, most expensive model in Pure’s revamped Evoke series following a major redesign of the Companies product offering.

At my last IFA show in 2019 Pure showed a pop-up voice activated speaker, it failed to make it to retailers’ shelves in Australia

In the past a Pure speaker was more about a wood-stained look and translucent white speaker grills.

Today their speakers are more sophisticated and modern, even Scandinavian looking with cloth trim and slick material finishes.

According to Ogley a Pure speaker today, such as their The Evoke Home is more about audio combination capability.

With built in DAB+, FM and internet radio, Spotify streaming, Bluetooth and even a CD player with a powerful stereo speaker setup and a new fold-out colour display.

“We admit that we appeal to a target audience of 40-to-65-year old’s that listen to a lot of radio” said Ogley.

“Our product can often be found in multi-generational households where parents have grown up listening to radio” he said.

Sold at the likes of The Good Guys and Myer the Pure audio offering is proving highly popular in the UK and Europe with 2/3rd of their products sold outside of the UK.