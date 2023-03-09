LG Electronics is the world’s leading manufacturer of OLED TVs and display panels, a pioneer of the technology they are set to face a head on fight with arch rival Samsung who while making OLED panels for smartphones have not been a player in the pure OLED TV market, LG believe they can achieve 35% growth this year despite a downturn.

LG first introduced OLED TVs to the world in 2013, overcoming a variety of technical difficulties such as screen burn in and high imperfection panels which resulted in those early days to high wastage, costing the business millions of dollars.

,There was also much skepticism from industry experts, but despite this LG persisted with the technology and today they dominate almost 60 percent of OLED TV sales globally, shipping about 15 million units as of the end of last year, according to the company, citing data from global market researcher Omdia.

They also supply panels to a multitude of other TV manufacturers including Sony, Loewe, Hisense and Metz.

This week the South Korean business said that they welcome more tech firms, including its archrival Samsung Electronics, entering the fast-growing OLED TV market.

Other LG Executives are commenting, LG Electronics’ home entertainment product planning division leader Baik Seon-pil said. “As a number of new firms’ decide to jump into the OLED TV business, it’s worthwhile noting that we have been pursuing the premium TV market with OLED TVs for 10 years,”.

He added “Our key business in the premium TV market ended up being OLED and we’re proud to have led the trend. … We welcome competitors joining the business in terms of expanding the size of OLED market,” he added.

“LG Electronics was the only firm that saw the potential of OLED TVs 10 years ago. We’ve been leading the OLED TV market for a decade and established our position as a premium market leader,” said Jung Jae-chul, the senior vice president at LG Electronics who also leads an R&D lab.

“There are currently 21 OLED TV brands around the globe in line with customers’ strong preference for the products. LG Electronics was right (to kick off the OLED TV business). We’ve been changing the way customers watch TVs completely by providing new experiences to them,” he added.

Cebration of the 10th year of launching its first OLED TVs, the tech giant looks to create a synchronized screen experience that perfectly fits everyone’s taste and lifestyle under the vision of “Sync to You, Open to All.”

As for burn it LG not only pioneered OLED they were the first to face criticism from consumers due to burn in issues.

As Samsung expands awareness of the value of OLED technology LG management are looking to cement its leadership in the premium TV market with the upcoming 2023 TV lineup, which includes the new OLED evo TVs. Comprised of 29 TV models in seven series, the industry’s largest lineup will be released both at home and abroad, starting Monday.

While its crosstown rival Samsung is bracing for its grand comeback to the OLED TV market after a decadelong hiatus on Thursday, the global industry is paying keen attention to whether LG will keep its dominant position in the market.

“LG’s only competitor is the TVs we make today,” Baik said.

Based on its accumulating experience and expertise in OLED TV-making technology, LG aims to expand the proportion of its OLED TV sales by more than 35 percent this year from the previous year’s 4 million units in shipment, he claimed.

The brand-new LG OLED TV model’s price here will range from around $2,500 to $9,999 +