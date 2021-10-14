Mark Zuckerberg, and Andrew Bosworth, Facebook’s ingoing CTO, have been playing with new VR prototypes that Bosworth says “will underpin the metaverse”.

“I spent the day with the Facebook Reality Labs research team in Redmond to demo our next-generation virtual reality, augmented reality and artifical intelligence tech,” Zuckerberg shared on Facebook, along with the above photo of himself wearing a rather bulky-looking VR headset.

“This one is an early retina resolution prototype,” he continued. “The future is going to be awesome.”

Proud of the research Michael Abrash's team is working on at FRL-R Redmond—excited to get an early look at some of the technologies that will underpin the metaverse (we work on several prototype headsets to prove out concepts, this is one of them. Kind of. It's a long story.) pic.twitter.com/Yi9xjy5HmG — Boz (@boztank) October 13, 2021

This comes after the much-maligned Ray Bans which Facebook calls a step “towards full augmented reality glasses” but which have been the subject of numerous privacy concerns, given they can be used to secretly film people.