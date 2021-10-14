With a waterproof and dustproof rating of IP67, the new Bose SoundLink Flex has an edge on most portable Bluetooth speakers in that, if you drop it in the pool or bath, or off your yacht, it will float back up to the surface.

The battery life is up to 12 hours, and it will dynamically detect its orientation and automatically adjust “to deliver uncompromised audio through BosePositionIQ technology”.

That means it will pump out optimal sound whether it’s hanging from your backpack, shower or beach chair by the utility loop, sitting on the kitchen counter, or resting next to you by the pool.

It’s also rugged enough to handle itself in a scrap, thanks to a soft silicone back and powder-coated steel grille that keeps it safe if you drop it. Plus, it’s UV-light and corrosion resistant.

Use simple voice prompts to pair it with your phone or tablet in seconds, and using the Bose Connect app lets you personalise settings and receive software updates.