SINGAPORE: Zoom Video Communications has opened a datacentre in Singapore, its first in Southeast Asia. The Singapore data centre, which connect the company’s users in Southeast Asia, brings its total to 18 sites globally.

The company also plans to hire more Singapore employees, including engineers and sales staff.

Concerns were raised when security researchers discovered Zoom rerouted some calls through its servers in China, as well as some calls placed outside China.

Zoom said it had taken its mainland China data centres off an approved list of back-ups for users outside China.