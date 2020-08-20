NBN Co is warning about scam calls purporting to be from the company, with more than $320,000 lost from January to June this year.

The wholesaler seeks to educate Australians about NBN-themed scams, which are among the most common reported to Scamwatch. Over 2300 of these were reported in the first six months of 2020, including the prolific “Nicole from NBN” robocall threatening to cut off service, which has been joined by a second automated “Carol” voice; fraudulent invoices being sent to residents after upgrades were offered over the phone; and ploys to allow scammers unmonitored remote access to computers by urging customers to leave or cover their screens to avoid “harmful radiation”.

“Scammers are increasingly using trusted brands like NBN to trick unsuspecting consumers into parting with their money or personal information,” said Delia Rickard, deputy chair of the ACCC. “Australians lost more than $900,000 from NBN impersonation scams in 2019 with the highest number of reports and losses coming from people aged 65 years and older.”

As part of Scam Awareness Week, NBN Co Chief Security Officer Darren Kane says the company is aiming to arm consumers with the knowledge they need to avoid falling prey to scammers, and adds that NBN Co never sends invoices directly to consumers unless work was agreed to by NBN and the customer.

“Scammers thrive on uncertainty and misinformation when it comes to the use of the NBN brand to access people’s computers to steal information or push for unnecessary payments. This is why it is critical that we continue to educate the community about how they can protect themselves and others from being scammed.

“NBN Co is a wholesaler and does not make unsolicited calls to sell products, request remote access to computers through programs like Team Viewer, ask you to purchase gift cards in lieu of cash payments, threaten to disconnect your services, or request personal or financial details,” he said.

NBN Co’s top tips for protecting against scammers: