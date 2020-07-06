Ziggy Hails NBN Result

SYDNEY: After seven years sitting at the helm of Australia’s most massive infrastructure project, NBN Co chair Ziggy Switkowski, pictured, has congratulated himself for finally bringing the NBN broadband network to near completion.

Switkowski said nearly 12 million premises across the country can now connect to the NBN, which has enabled unprecedented collaboration and productivity.

“This is already a much-studied project around the world, because of the scale of what we’ve tried to do – which is to provide affordable ubiquitous access to high speed internet for every Australian, no matter where they work or live. It was a very ambitious goal and it has been delivered,” Switkowski told the Weekend Australian.