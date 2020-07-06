HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Optus Orders New Satellite To Cover Nation

Optus Orders New Satellite To Cover Nation

By | 6 Jul 2020
SYDNEY: Optus says it has signed a deal with Airbus Defence and Space for a new OneSat satellite, pictured, which will cover most of Australasia when it is launched in 2023. 

The satellite’s location, coverage, bandwidth, and capacity can be changed in orbit as customer demands evolve – for instance, where traditional satellites are limited by on-ground configurations that cannot be altered after launch, Optus said, announcing the deal.

Optus 11 will be Optus’s sixth satellite. It will sit in a geostationary orbit, and make the size of its satellite fleet the largest in Australia’s history.

“Optus 11 will add capacity and resilience to our satellite fleet and its unique capabilities will give our broadcast customers the option to tailor their dynamic video delivery via IP streaming, and our broadband customers can benefit from better performance and higher individual throughputs,” said Ben White,  Optus’s MD of wholesale, satellite, and strategy. 

The telco has signed up Sky New Zealand as a customer. It says the satellite’s footprint will reach from Antarctica to the Cocos Islands, and most of the Pacific Ocean. 

“It will have the ability to cover oceans previously out of reach to Optus and provide tracking spot beams coverage to planes and vessels anywhere within the Optus 11 footprint,” White said.

