YouTube is adjusted to a world in which it is but one streaming option, by offering a slew of free, ad-supported TV series and movies on its platform.

According to Nielsen, YouTube reached over 135 million people on connected TVs in the U.S. in December 2021, alone.

The company announced in a blog post, this “for the first time will be able to watch full seasons of TV shows on YouTube for free with ads. Now you can stream nearly 4,000 episodes of your favorite TV shows, including Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda, Heartland and more.”

In addition, YouTube is offering a library of over 1,500 movies from Disney, Warner, Paramount, Lionsgate, and more.

They promise to add around 100 titles a week to the catalogue.

To make this new feature clear, YouTube has added streamlined navigation and immersive banner art.

“The rich visuals and new menus will help you more easily find your favorite TV shows from the comfort of the couch, whether you choose to rent, purchase, or watch for free with ads.

“Many of these titles are also now available in high definition 1080p with 5.1 surround sound audio on supported devices.”

This feature is available in the US only, but is likely to roll out into other markets soon.