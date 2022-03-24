MSI has launched a number of new business and productively laptops, all driven by the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor.

The company has refreshed its Summit, Prestige, and Modern series, with the Summit and Prestige graphics powered by NVIDIA.

“MSI’s roots are in high-performance laptops, and our Business Series laptops are built to complete any workspace. Our core mission has never changed; it’s built to be the backbone that maximises your productivity,” Derek Chen, MSI Notebook Worldwide Sales & Marketing Director, said.

The Summit Series, MSI’s top-of-the-line Business & Productivity laptop, will be bolstered by the new Summit E14 Flip Evo, which joins the existing Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip.

Being a business laptop, the Summit series comes with enterprise-grade securities such as webcam and port locks, discrete TPM support, fingerprint or IR webcam, and webcam status notification. It also integrates the Tile technology so you never misplace your vital work computer.

“MSI Summit series is built for productivity, but it’s impossible to be productive if you spend unnecessary time searching for a lost or misplaced laptop,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile.

“Our collaboration with MSI and Intel makes it easy to unlock Tile’s finding power with the pre-installed Tile Windows App, ensuring people can stay focused and productive.”

The Prestige Series is “driven by aesthetics”, according to MSI, with both the Prestige 15 and Prestige 14 boast a thin and light chassis design for portability. Both are available with either the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Graphics or Intel Evo platform, depending on how you plan to use the computer, while Hi-Res Audio and DTS Audio processing combine to offer crystal clear audio.

The Modern Series is “the everyday favorite for trendsetters”, with French illustrator, Lorraine Sorlet collaborating on the design. The thin bezel gives a higher screen ratio, a flip screen provides various modes of use, and a bigger touchpad and full-sized keyboard makes it a breeze to use. Both the Modern 14 or Modern 15 are impressive beasts. “The Modern series is truly a beautiful accessory that you could carry wherever you go” said Anne Lee, MSI Notebook Division, Senior Product Marketing.

For all local pricing and specs, visit MSI’s site.