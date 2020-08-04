Google has rolled-out custom Google Assistant and Android TV support to YouTube Music, as it seeks to streamline smart-home processes, and combat the growing threat of Spotify, before the death of Google Play Music.

Reported by Ausdroid, YouTube Music users (free and paid subscribers) will now be able to directly integrate the service with their own Google Assistant, and play personalised recommended music based on listening history.

Users are simply required to offer a command as “Hey Google, play recommended music from YouTube Music.”

Also new, is a dedicated YouTube Music app for Android TV users. Users can then sign-in to the YouTube Music App via the Android TV Play Store and receive a more personalised service..

Paid YouTube Music subscribers have reportedly also benefited from Google Map integration. A new YouTube Music icon allows users to change playback without leaving the app – great for consumers who are going for walks and listening to podcasts at the same time.

Google has continued to roll-out features from Google Play Music to YouTube Music in recent months, as it seeks to streamline its smart home music offering, and combat the growing threat of Spotify