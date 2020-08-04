HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices

Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices

4 Aug 2020
Lenovo is adding Microsoft Teams display functionality to ThinkSmart View, its all-in-one personal communications device.

ThinkSmart View is available in Australia now for $599, and the new Microsoft Teams functions will be rolled out on devices from September 2020.

Microsoft Teams displays are a new category of smart devices designed for home and office working, which allow users to join video and audio calls with a single touch. ThinkSmart View will also offer chat and file sharing capabilities, as well as providing an always-on ambient screen display highlighting important activities.

Lenovo has also introduced a feature that allows select solutions to be fully managed by ThinkSmart Manager, a proprietary software application for IT departments to easily manage their fleet of ThinkSmart devices.

The ThinkSmart View was launched in January 2020.

