Yamaha who are one of the world’s leading musical instruments and audio Companies, who along the way have a reputation for some pretty neat motor bikes, is back doing what they do best, taking audio to a new level.

Their latest innovation is True X which in a nutshell is a new generation of True Wireless Surround system technology that lifts the output quality of audio via a new range of soundbars and portable speakers.

The new technology delivers Dolby Atmos performance to a Yamaha bar with their new $1,2999 SR-X50A soundbar getting the new capability along with their new networked speakers.

This soundbar has two upward-firing drivers to deliver the height component of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, together with forward-firing stereo from a pair of full-range racetrack-shaped drivers that are supported by two three-inch woofers built into the bar.

The wireless enabled subwoofer combo is hitting dealers this month in Australia.

Also going on sale are the $299 WS-X1A wireless speakers.

These have neat little speakers 11cm high with a 9cm sure footprint, each using a single 5.5cm driver and twin passive radiators.

Yamaha claims that True X offers the most comprehensive entertainment experience Yamaha has ever developed.

The full True X system encompasses the SR-X50A sound bar and wireless subwoofer, complemented with dual WS-X1A True X wireless speakers which deliver true discrete surround left and surround right channels, effectively replacing the home theatre system of old claims Yamaha.

The True X bar can also be used with various online music streaming services, including Spotify and Amazon Music, and are Amazon Alexa-enabled for voice commands.

It is also equipped with AirPlay 2 functionality, Yamaha’s Clear Voice function and four different sound modes, specifically for enhancing the listening experience of different content, including movies, games, and TV shows.

The WS-X1A True X surround speakers are compact enough to be easily carried anywhere, yet their size does not compromise their ability to fully utilise Yamaha’s advanced audio expertise. The WS-X1A provides superb sound quality for maximum enjoyment of movies and music and delivers excellent sound, regardless of if it is being used as a surround speaker or a portable speaker.

It also features a variety of functions that are excellent for daily listening, including Clear Voice, which makes it easier to hear spoken voices and dialogue in your favourite content. The stylish design allows the speaker to blend in with any interior, whilst also achieving an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

As an entire, comprehensive wireless surround system, Yamaha’s proprietary True X—comprised of the True X bar, True X speaker, and True X subwoofer—provides a remarkable home theatre experience that can be enjoyed with unmatched freedom, flexibility, and sound quality.

A built-in microphone in the soundbar also enables direct voice control with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant app.

Yamaha claims that the resulting performance from the True X system follows the company’s ‘True Sound’ ethos of detailed and accurate timbre, “emotive contrast between stillness and motion”, and a “sense of atmosphere as if you’re actually there”.