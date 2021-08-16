HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xiaomi Accidentally Reveals Redmi 10 Specs

Xiaomi Accidentally Reveals Redmi 10 Specs

By | 16 Aug 2021
,

Xiaomi is officially set to reveal all about its new Redmi 10 smartphone on Wednesday, but someone at the company seems to have jumped the gun, publishing its launch blog post ahead of schedule, replete with all the tech specs and the above photo of the smartphones.

The page has, of course, since been removed, but the internet never forgets.

The Redmi 10 will be available in 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB versions. It has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by MediaTek’s new Helio G88 chipset.

The phone sports a quad-camera on the back with a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor, as well as an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The phone will run the Android 11 adapted MIUI 12.5, and boasts an impressive 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The only thing missing here, is the price, but considering it’s an entry-level phone, it will no doubt be affordable. We’ll find out on Wednesday, I guess.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Chinese Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Wants To Track You Even Without A SIM
Xiaomi’s New Phone Puts Selfie Camera Under The Screen
Panmi Executive Slams Retailer Over Xiaomi Smartphone Demands
Xiaomi To Unveil OLED TV, Smart Speaker Today
Xiaomi Tops Smartphone Sales
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Chinese Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Wants To Track You Even Without A SIM
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Google Says Its Search Isn’t Public Utility Just Because It’s Popular
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Rent Relief Reinstated For NSW Retail
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Smart Home Standard Matter Delayed Until 2022
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
Gigabyte To Replace “Exploding” PC Power Supplies
Gigabyte Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Chinese Smartphone Brand Xiaomi Wants To Track You Even Without A SIM
Latest News
/
August 16, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Chinese brand Xiaomi, the world’s No. 2 smartphone company wants to spy on you even when there is no SIM...
Read More