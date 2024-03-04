Xero has unveiled ‘just ask Xero’ an AI-powered chatbot for accounting tasks, which will produce an invoice, pay a bill, and edit a quote.

It will also be able to predict tasks, such as sending follow-up emails on overdue payments and offer insights and forecasts.

Xero also rolled out an AI assistant to improve the customer onboarding experience at Xerocon Sydney in August last year which provides new users with relevant answers and information as they set up their Xero dashboard and get started in the product.

In the future Xero plans to integrate the AI assistant into the ‘just ask Xero’ experience to iteratively streamline the onboarding and troubleshooting experience.

Xero has also embedded a GenAI tool into Xero Central to provide answers customers need in conversational language. Results of the early testing performed have been promising. Xero has seen a 40% decrease in average customer search time, with search sessions requiring additional customer service support decreasing by about 20%.

The company has a long and proven experience with AI underpinning many of its products, including bank reconciliation predictions, Hubdoc data capture, Xero Expenses, and cash flow forecasting in Xero Analytics Plus.

“Our AI vision builds on our strong foundation of experience in building data-driven products, and holds true to the responsible data use commitments that guide our decisions,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer at Xero (pictured).

A ‘just ask Xero’ beta will go live later this calendar year.