HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Adds US$9.99 Audiobook Subscription Tier

Spotify Adds US$9.99 Audiobook Subscription Tier

By | 4 Mar 2024

Spotify is adding a US$9.99 subscription tier for audiobooks to its mix, which will provide listeners with 15 hours of listening from more than 200,000 books.

With the Audiobooks Access Tier, listeners can continue to tune into music and podcasts on Spotify’s free, ad-supported service, which the company says offers a useful option for those looking for more audiobook-specific content.

Spotify launched its audiobook service in 2022 after it acquired digital audiobook distributor Findaway,

The company began offering audiobooks as part of the Premium subscription, after noticing a 45% increase in free users searching for and interacting with audiobook content.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Apple Facing $800M Fine For Dodgy Music Streaming Practises
Microsoft Criticises Apple’s New App Store Changes
Spotify Struggles To Make A Profit, Why?
Is Apple’s Vision Pro Already A Dud, Developers Think It Is, Reviews Not Great
Apple Faces New Court Fight with App Store Developers Even More Outraged
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Xero unveils ‘just ask Xero’ AI-powered chatbot
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/
Google Pixel Phones To Gain Satellite SOS Feature
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Ring Not Supported By iPhone
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/
Tecno Unveils Tiny Watercooled Gaming PC
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/
Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display Reportedly Cancelled
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Xero unveils ‘just ask Xero’ AI-powered chatbot
Latest News
/
March 4, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Xero has unveiled ‘just ask Xero’ an AI-powered chatbot for accounting tasks, which will produce an invoice, pay a bill,...
Read More