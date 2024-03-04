Spotify is adding a US$9.99 subscription tier for audiobooks to its mix, which will provide listeners with 15 hours of listening from more than 200,000 books.

With the Audiobooks Access Tier, listeners can continue to tune into music and podcasts on Spotify’s free, ad-supported service, which the company says offers a useful option for those looking for more audiobook-specific content.

Spotify launched its audiobook service in 2022 after it acquired digital audiobook distributor Findaway,

The company began offering audiobooks as part of the Premium subscription, after noticing a 45% increase in free users searching for and interacting with audiobook content.