Arlo Technologies has announced it’s AI-powered subscription service has reached over 3 million paid accounts.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Arlo, Matthew McRae said, “Arlo launched the first consumer AI subscription in June of 2018, revolutionising the security market and foretelling the incredible value the technology can create for users across many industries. Since then, we have continued to invest in our AI and SaaS platform which is at the core of Arlo’s incredible user experience and low churn rates.”

“The 3 million subscriber milestone, which came earlier than expectations, is a testament to the true user benefits of our plans and the overall power of our service business. Arlo’s innovation will continue as we roll out numerous exciting new features and AI capabilities over the course of this year that will drive further subscriptions and continue our position as the true leader in the market.”

The Arlo Secure subscription plans start at A$4.99 a month, and support home security devices with up to 4K video recordings.

See below the features that are a part of the Arlo Secure, Secure Plus, and Safe & Secure Pro subscriptions:

4K Cloud-Based Video Recording (All Plans) – View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo’s SmartCloud platform.

– View 30 days of recordings securely stored on Arlo’s SmartCloud platform. Smart Interactive Notifications (All Plans) – Take quicker action by responding to notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on a smartphone or other smart device.

– Take quicker action by responding to notifications or viewing an animated preview of a video through the lock screen on a smartphone or other smart device. Advanced Object Detection With AI (All Plans) – 50 million events are processed and filtered each day through advanced object detection, backed by visual artificial intelligence. This allows better recognition of individuals, packages, vehicles, and animals. It adds key context to notifications, reducing unwanted alerts.

– 50 million events are processed and filtered each day through advanced object detection, backed by visual artificial intelligence. This allows better recognition of individuals, packages, vehicles, and animals. It adds key context to notifications, reducing unwanted alerts. Smart Activity Zones (All Plans) – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property for motion to be detected.

– Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting specific areas on their property for motion to be detected. Priority Care & Support (All Plans) – Subscribers get priority technical support through the in-app Help Center with omnichannel access to phone, chat, community, or self-help articles.

For the rest of the year, the company will keep focusing on features and services set to enhance the security and protection of current and new subscribers.

For more information on the entire range of Arlo products, visit the official Arlo website.