Xbox Series X Lands At Telstra

Xbox Series X Lands At Telstra

By | 4 May 2021
Telstra has launched its Xbox All Access service giving customers 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and an Xbox Series X or S, with no upfront cost.

New stock of the Xbox Series X is now available on the Telstra.com site to add onto Xbox All Access (XAA) plans for Telstra customers.

Telstra also said it has “limited consoles across a number of Telstra stores”, but recommends checking availability.

The company says would-be players can get everything they need to jump into the next generation of gaming – an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Would-be players must, however, agree to shell out $46 a month, leading to a minimum cost of $1104 when you stay connected for 24 months. Telstra offers a similar package for the Xbox Series S for $33 per month for 24 months.

