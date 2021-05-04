More than 60 percent of Instagram users have linked up to Facebook Messenger. Messenger Business says adoption of Facebook’s interoperability between Messenger and Instagram is ahead of expectations.

More than 60 percent of eligible users on Instagram have updated to the new experience, which allows them to exchange messages with people on Messenger.

This is the first time Facebook has provided a figure on the adoption rate of the update.

The company began rolling out cross-app communication between users of Messenger and Instagram in September 2020, but is still a long way from integrating WhatsApp into the mix.