Businesses have continued to adapt their operations in response to COVID-19, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

ABS Head of Industry Statistics, John Shepherd, said the latest Business Conditions and Sentiments Survey showed how businesses are responding to supply chain disruptions and teleworking arrangements.

“Three in ten (30pc) businesses are experiencing supply chain disruptions, with 37pc of these businesses affected to a great extent,” he said.

Shepherd said businesses are responding by changing ordering processes (62pc), changing the way products or services are provided to customers (41pc) and changing suppliers (39pc).

Also the use of teleworking has marked a significant change.

“Before COVID-19, one in five (20pc) businesses had staff teleworking,” he said.

“Currently, 30 per cent of businesses have staff teleworking with 45pc of these experiencing improved staff wellbeing as a benefit.”