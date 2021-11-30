Microsoft has released its new Clarity Boost feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming, a side scaling feature that will improve the graphics for streaming gamers – but it will be only be available for those using Microsoft’s Edge browser.

As anyone who has installed Windows 11 or regularly uses Teams can attest, Microsoft is really pushing users to favour its Edge browser over other options.

According to Milena Gonzalez, Program Manager at Xbox, Clarity Boost “uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream.”

Clarity Boost is available to use now through Microsoft Edge Canary, and will come to other versions of Edge next year.