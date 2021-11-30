HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Improves Cloud Graphics For Edge Users Only

Xbox Improves Cloud Graphics For Edge Users Only

By | 30 Nov 2021

Microsoft has released its new Clarity Boost feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming, a side scaling feature that will improve the graphics for streaming gamers – but it will be only be available for those using Microsoft’s Edge browser.

As anyone who has installed Windows 11 or regularly uses Teams can attest, Microsoft is really pushing users to favour its Edge browser over other options.

According to Milena Gonzalez, Program Manager at Xbox, Clarity Boost “uses a set of client-side scaling improvements to improve the visual quality of the video stream.”

Clarity Boost is available to use now through Microsoft Edge Canary, and will come to other versions of Edge next year.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Xbox Gamers Declare War On Halo: Infinite PC Aimbot Cheats
Apple AR Headset Tipped To Make Iphone Obsolete By 2032
Microsoft Surprise Releases ‘Halo Infinite’ Multiplayer
Microsoft Takes Aim At Chromebook With Cheap Surface, Windows 11 SE
Microsoft Kill OneDrive For Windows 7 and 8
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

QR Code Food Ordering Platforms Mine Data To Success
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
LG’s New CordZero Handstick Cleans Up, Then Cleans Itself
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
Xbox Gamers Declare War On Halo: Infinite PC Aimbot Cheats
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
China’s Censorship Reach Hits Disney+ And The Simpsons
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
Oppo Users First In Australia To Trial Optus 5G Standalone
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

QR Code Food Ordering Platforms Mine Data To Success
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Though they’re the perfect way to mine personal data, including your name, email address and phone number, even credit card...
Read More