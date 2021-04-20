Xbox Cloud Gaming will soon be available on Windows 10 PCs, as well as Apple phones and tablets, with a limited beta launching tomorrow.

Select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will receive invitations to test the service with 100 titles available through Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Apple Safari browsers. Customers will be able to access the service through a universal landing page at xbox.com/play, using a compatible Bluetooth or USB controller, or via touch controls.

Catherine Gluckstein, Vice President & Head of Product, Project xCloud, said the limited beta is the next step in making gaming more accessible.

“Our mission at Xbox is to empower you to play the games you want with the people you want, anywhere you want.

“This is an exciting step on our journey to bring gaming to the 3 billion players around the world,” she said.

Microsoft plans to send out more invitations as it iterates upon the service; at this stage, however, Australia is not among the 22 supported countries which will get access. The manufacturer plans to open up to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers over coming months.