Facebook VP Shoots Down Quest VR Headset Rumours

Facebook VP Shoots Down Quest VR Headset Rumours

By | 20 Apr 2021
Facebook Reality Labs Vice President Andrew Bosworth has crushed the hopes of those wishing for a new version of the Quest VR headsets sometime this year.

Speaking with Consulting Technical Officer John Carmack in a question and answer session on Twitter, Bosworth admitted he previously hinted at a forthcoming Quest Pro, but claimed that neither it or a Quest 3 would be coming this year.

“People are also asking about the Quest 3, which doesn’t exist yet, and everyone who is listening to us who is a reporter there isn’t a Quest 3, there’s only a Quest 2.

“I did hint at an AMA earlier this year about Quest Pro, because we do have a lot of things in development where we want to introduce new functionality to the headset along the kinds that people theorise that we would want to introduce – and that’s a little ways off still.

“It’s still not gonna happen this year. For those who are curious, Quest 2 is going to be in the market for a while – for a long while, and it’s gonna be, you know, I think the best bet for the most accessible way to get into VR and have a great experience.”

