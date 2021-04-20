JBL has rolled out its latest on-ear headphones for kids, which come with child-safe volume limits and a lightweight design.

The JBL JR310 wired and JR310BT Bluetooth headphones feature a volume cap of 85dB and a built-in mic, plus custom-designed ear cushions and a padded headband. The Bluetooth model also comes with “kid-friendly” controls as well as 30-hour battery life with quick recharge. Additionally, the box will contain reusable stickers for kids to personalise their headphones.

According to Marcus Fry, General Manager at Harman ANZ, the new headphones are a good choice for the “next generation” of audio lovers.

“We have made some improvements on the Junior range around fast charging so kids have their headphones whenever they need them. And with the noise limiting technology, parents can rest assured their ears are protected.

“In a range of great colours, we are proud to introduce great JBL sound to little ones as well,” he said.

The JBL JR310 headphones are available for $39.95, and the JR310BT for $69.95, from jbl.com.au and major retailers.