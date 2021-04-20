HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > JBL > JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones

JBL Launches New Kid-Friendly Headphones

By | 20 Apr 2021
,

JBL has rolled out its latest on-ear headphones for kids, which come with child-safe volume limits and a lightweight design.

The JBL JR310 wired and JR310BT Bluetooth headphones feature a volume cap of 85dB and a built-in mic, plus custom-designed ear cushions and a padded headband. The Bluetooth model also comes with “kid-friendly” controls as well as 30-hour battery life with quick recharge. Additionally, the box will contain reusable stickers for kids to personalise their headphones.

According to Marcus Fry, General Manager at Harman ANZ, the new headphones are a good choice for the “next generation” of audio lovers.

“We have made some improvements on the Junior range around fast charging so kids have their headphones whenever they need them. And with the noise limiting technology, parents can rest assured their ears are protected.

“In a range of great colours, we are proud to introduce great JBL sound to little ones as well,” he said.

The JBL JR310 headphones are available for $39.95, and the JR310BT for $69.95, from jbl.com.au and major retailers.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
REVIEW: JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Unveils Range Of True Wireless Earbuds
JBL Expands Portable Line-Up With Three New Speakers
Why Is Big W CE Flying & Target Struggling
Lost! Excuse Me, Do You Sell An Odd Bud?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Fresh Headache For Nvidia ARM Buyout As UK Govt Wades In
Acquirement Latest News Nvidia
/
April 20, 2021
/
Facebook VP Shoots Down Quest VR Headset Rumours
Facebook Industry Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
Xbox Cloud Gaming On The Way
Cloud Gaming Latest News Xbox
/
April 20, 2021
/
Entertaining At Home Sets Retail On Fire
Industry Latest News Retailers
/
April 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W Owner Boosts Stake In Data Company
BIG W Latest News
/
April 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Woolworths Group has moved to take control of data analytics firm Quantium, putting down $223 million to increase its stake...
Read More