The world’s number one pizza oven brand Ooni has officially launched in the Australian market, with two models that bring professional outdoor cooking to Aussie backyards.

Ooni ovens are famed for their ability to reach a temperature of 500°C in under 20 minutes, cooking pizzas in 60 seconds.

The Scottish company is launching the Ooni Karu 16 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven, which reaches 500°C in 15 minutes, with a glass drop-down door and mounted thermometer.

For a more compact option, the Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven weighs 9.25kg, and can cook a 12″ pizza in just 60 seconds.

“Ooni was founded on the simple idea that everyone deserves great pizza,” said Kristian Tapaninaho, Founder and Co-CEO of Ooni.

“From our backyard beginnings, we’ve gone on to sell our pizza ovens all over the world and we’re proud to add Australia to the list.”

“We’re incredibly excited to finally launch in Australia,” said newly appointed General Manager of Ooni Australia, Jeff Morrison.

“We know that Aussies have a famous love for food and the outdoors, and we’re coming to market at a fantastic time ahead of the summer season. We can’t wait to help even more Aussies make pizza with our ovens.”