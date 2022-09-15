Seagate has partnered with marvel to launch a range of special edition FireCuda external HDDs inspired by the world of Spider-Man.

The three new hard-drives feature designs commemorating Spider-Man himself, Ghost-Spider (AKA Gwen Stacy) and Miles Morales. In addition to the unique artworks, the three hard-drives also sport customizable RGB lighting, making them ideal for the ultimate superhero themed gaming build.

This is not the first time the company has released pop-culture themed HDDs, previously launching Star-Wars themed drives with Boba-Fett and Baby Yoda. Both Marvel and Star-Wars are owned by Disney.

The trio of FireCuda external HDDs all sport a massive 2TB of storage, and are compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation and Xbox, making them an ideal solution for expanding gaming storage on both your PC and console. In addition, users can expect rapid transfer speeds thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 1 connections.

Those who purchase one of Seagate’s new Spider-Man themed drives will get a three year limited warranty, as well as three years of Rescue Data Recovery services. In addition, the new HDDs come with Seagate’s DiscWizard and SeaTools diagnostic software that allows users to identify issues and monitor health and performance metrics.

The Seagate Spider-Man FureCuda External HDD range is now available for pre-order for $139 RRP, and will be available for purchase on September 30th.