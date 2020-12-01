Nintendo’s Super Nintendo World theme park will open at Universal Studios Japan next year after months of delays.

Originally slated to open in time for the 2020 Summer Olympics, plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the launch date has now been set for February 21, 2021.

In addition to rides themed around Mario Kart and Yoshi, the park will feature a “Power-Up Band” system where guests can purchase special electronic wristbands and link them to a smartphone app. The bands will allow guests to collect virtual coins and stamps as they participate in various activities and games throughout the park.

“The colourful and interactive area offers a new theme park experience that lets guests immerse themselves in the world by wearing a Power-Up Band, an innovative technology to help bring gameplay to life and allow guests to keep score.

“Guests with a Power-Up Band can also punch ? Blocks, collect virtual coins and more to bring the experience of playing Super Mario games to the real world,” said Universal Studios.

The Mario Kart-themed ride, Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge, will – according to Thomas Geraghty, Sr. Director, Innovation and Global Executive Producer for Mario Kart – be the first ride in the world based on the popular series, which has sold more than 150 million units to date.

“Universal Creative has partnered with Nintendo to bring a real-life racing adventure to Universal Studios Japan with Mario Kart: Koopa’s Challenge! Guests will put on their headset which takes them through the Mario Kart universe to experience never-ending excitement and thrills,” he said.

The opening will coincide with the 20-year anniversary of Universal Studios Japan in Osaka.