Harvey Norman has nabbed the Spacetalk watch, a combination smartwatch and phone designed for primary school-aged children, in time for the Christmas rush.

The watches allow children to make and receive calls from a list of parent-approved contacts. Parents are also able to receive notifications when children leave designated “Safe Zones” (such as home, school, or a friend’s house); activate “Location on Demand” to know exactly where their child is; and turn on “School Mode” to remove distractions during classroom hours.

According to Mark Fortunatow, Spacetalk founder and CEO, the timing of Harvey Norman’s in-store ranging just before Christmas “couldn’t be better”.

“Our social media feedback shows that Spacetalk is as popular with children as it is with parents. For kids, it’s cool to have their first smartphone and enjoy more independence, and for parents they can happily send their kids off to school or out to play knowing they can see where they are at any time.

“With the holidays on the horizon, we wanted to make it easy for parents to stay in touch while children are out and about on their bikes, visiting friends and generally exploring their world,” he said.

The watches are already sold through outlets such as JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and Kogan.