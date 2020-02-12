Telcos Offer Discounts On New Samsung Galaxy S20 Flagship Range

Woolworths Mobile, Vodafone and Optus have all announced today that customers will be among the first in the world to be able to pre-order the highly anticipated new range of Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones – with a discount.

From 9am AEDT 12 February until 5 March, Woolworths is offering $250 off the new Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra 5G smartphones for existing and new customers who sign up to a Woolworths Mobile Phone Plan.

‘As technology is such an integral part of our everyday lives, Woolworths is committed to offering the latest devices at supermarket prices on Woolworths Mobile Phone Plans,’ Woolworths Head of Mobile, James McMurrough said.

‘Customers will have the opportunity to pre-order Samsung’s brand new line of handsets through our flexible and affordable mobile phone plans, while also receiving $250 off their plan and the chance to save up to $600 per year on groceries through the additional monthly grocery discount offer.’

In addition, a bonus pair of free Samsung Galaxy Buds+, also announced today at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, valued at $299 via redemption to those pre-ordering an S20 device through the exclusive deal.

The Samsung S20 is available for $56.05 per month on a 36-month payment plan and can be pre-ordered starting today from 9am until 11.59pm on 12 March. Shipping will start from 6 March 2020.

Consumers can find more information on the Samsung Galaxy S20 mobile plans on the official Woolworths Mobile website.

Likewise, Optus has also offered exclusive deals for the S20 range, available from today both in store and online.

‘Optus is primed for Samsung’s latest range of feature packed 5G devices which can be used on our 5G network that now has more than 400 mobile sites live,’ said Optus Head of Product, Shawn Van Graan.

‘In addition, customers can also get one of our new Optus Choice SIM plans that offer customers flexibility through customisable, no lock-in plan options, which include the ability to build your own plan.’

‘We will be offering customers a launch offer where they can save up to $500 on their new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G or Galaxy S20+ 128GB 5G device through Optus when they trade-in an eligible device and stay connected on a SIM + device plan over 24 or 36 months.’

Consumers will also be offered a bonus pair of Galaxy Buds+, via redemption, if they pre-order one of the new flagship devices by 5 March.

Optus is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G on a value plan for $85.06 per month for 36 months with 60GB of included monthly data, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 128 5G is available for $89.24 per month for 36 months with 60GB of included monthly data, and finally, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128 5G for $104.52 per month for 36 months with 60GB of included monthly data.

Consumers can find out more on these offers through Optus’ official website or in store.

Finally, Vodafone has revealed its ‘excited to announce’ the 5G compatible Samsung Galaxy S20 range will be available for pre-orders online and in stores, starting today.

Vodafone offers a 5G phone for a 4G price with the Galaxy S20 5G and S20+ 5G when customers sign up and stay connected to an eligible plan over 24 or 36 months.

Customers will also receive the free additional gift of the Galaxy Buds+ with each pre-order of an S20 device, with the offer being available until 21 April – a few weeks beyond that offered by Optus and Woolworths.

The telco says the deal includes Vodafone’s ‘signature no-lock in contracts’ with flexible payment terms, but did not provide any details for specific pricing.

For further information, consumers can visit the official Vodafone website or go in store.