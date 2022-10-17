HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 17 Oct 2022

Woolworths has listed two shopping centres just outside Brisbane’s CBD on the market.

Both centres — the 5590sqm Dakabin centre, 27km north of Brisbane, and the 4426sqm Bannockburn centre, 36km south of the city — are anchored by long-term lease Woolworths supermarkets.

According to CBRE and JLL who will oversee the sales, the retail properties are expected to draw interest from overseas investors, property funds, and private buyers.

“Based on recent campaigns, it is evident that high net-worth investors have been the dominant purchaser group as they target long-term income streams and assets like Bannockburn and Dakabin that offer strong investment fundamentals,” said CBRE’s Michael Hedger.

Woolworths Bannockburn has eight speciality tenants, while Dakabin has medical and health tenants who contribute 15 per cent of the centre’s income.


