Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first two Android phones to not support 32-bit apps.

Google have not officially announced this change, and in reality, it will impact very few apps in use; Apple stopped the support of 32-bit apps on its iPhones back in 2017 with little fanfare, and most apps have been 64-bit for years.

Users have, however, noticed they were unable to sideload various 32-bit apps, such as older version of Flappy Birds.

The new Pixel phones aren’t running a 64-bit-only version of Android, suggesting a hardware issue.

When users try to install 32-bit apps, Google displays the message: “app not installed as the app isn’t compatible with your phone.”

The upcoming Pixel tablet is predicted to be the first Android device to ship with a 64-bit-only version of Android 13.