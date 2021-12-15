If you’re serious about your sound, you know you need the best cables available to make sure your premium equipment isn’t compromised.

When the Platinum Starlight USB cable was introduced to audio reviewers a decade ago, they loved it, and rightly so.

Wireworld Cabble Technology are one of the most respected brands around for audio and video cables, so when they set out to raise the bar, that’s what they do. That’s where we find the Platinum Starlight 8, their third-gen USB2.0 cable, with carbon fibre plugs and five termination points, including Type C connectors.

As before, they have solid signal conductors and isolated power conductors, all in a fatter outer profile, but they’ve added ultra-quiet Composilex 3 insulation and exclusive Uni-Path geometry to minimize interference, making for more realistic sound.

This all sees high quality and clean output for apps like data transfer and audio playback.

Enticingly, the Platinum Starlight USB audio cable can be used for phones, SDD, DACs and more.

Wanting a cable with “amazing harmonic purity and dynamic expression of the scientific standard, a direct connection between components,” Worldwide say, “We believe this cable is the closest ever to achieving that goal.”

Using double-thickness shields and a fully isolated and filtered power conductor to maximise sonic purity, there’s also the Composilex 3 insulation to reduce triboelectric noise in the signal conductors, which enhances noise-absorption of the isolated power conductor.

End of the day, this all results in a USB cable that faithfully reproduces natural acoustic character across the board, meaning it’s probably time to upgrade for the sake of your system.

The cables range in length to suit your needs – 1m, 2m, 3m and 6m. They also include USB combos from 2.0 A toB, A to M-B and C to A, C. Prices start at $699.