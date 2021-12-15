HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Boasts Of New AI With “Human-Like” Language Skills

LG Boasts Of New AI With “Human-Like” Language Skills

By | 15 Dec 2021

LG Group’s AI research hub LG AI Research has unveiled its artificial intelligence language model Exaone, which boasts roughly 300 billion different parameters, and can “curate, ingest and interpret massive datasets.”

The AI is trained in both Korean and English, giving it a large lead against similar rival AI systems.

As Korea Herald explains, “because most human knowledge is encoded in language, tech firms around the world have been pouring resources into building their own extremely large AI language systems.”

LG plans to develop Exaone as a top 1 percent AI expert that can be used across multiple sectors, including education, finance, research, and manufacturing. It is currently being used across LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Uplus and LG CNS.

“Ultimately, we aim to play a role in building a global AI alliance where a slew of schools, experts and companies around the world are teaming up to solve difficult challenges across industries,” said Bae Kyung-hoon, (pictured) chief of LG’s AI research hub.

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
John Legend Wants You To Join LG At CES 2022
Samsung 2022 TV Range With A Touch Of LG Revealed
LG Side By Side Fridge Brings Post-Covid Kitchens Up To Date
Qualcomm Take Apple M1 With Snapdragon Gen 3 For PCs
OLED, Samsung Vs LG Battle At CES 2022 Tipped
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
Instagram Crosses Two Billion Users Threshold
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
John Legend Wants You To Join LG At CES 2022
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
Wireworld Set New Standard For USB Audio Cable Tech
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
Speed Test: 5G Devices Twice As Fast As 4G In Australia
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

83 Per Cent Of Aussies Worry About Being Tracked Online
Latest News
/
December 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
At 83 per cent according to a survey by cybersecurity company NordVPN, not only are a wide majority of Australians...
Read More