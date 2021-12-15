LG Group’s AI research hub LG AI Research has unveiled its artificial intelligence language model Exaone, which boasts roughly 300 billion different parameters, and can “curate, ingest and interpret massive datasets.”

The AI is trained in both Korean and English, giving it a large lead against similar rival AI systems.

As Korea Herald explains, “because most human knowledge is encoded in language, tech firms around the world have been pouring resources into building their own extremely large AI language systems.”

LG plans to develop Exaone as a top 1 percent AI expert that can be used across multiple sectors, including education, finance, research, and manufacturing. It is currently being used across LG Electronics, LG Chem, LG Uplus and LG CNS.

“Ultimately, we aim to play a role in building a global AI alliance where a slew of schools, experts and companies around the world are teaming up to solve difficult challenges across industries,” said Bae Kyung-hoon, (pictured) chief of LG’s AI research hub.