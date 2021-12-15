HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
John Legend Wants You To Join LG At CES 2022

By | 15 Dec 2021

LG Electronics has again tapped John Legend, the current LG Signature brand ambassador, to launch LG’s participation in CES 2022.

The thirty-second teaser is soundtracked to Legend’s The Better Life You Deserve, and sees the superstar invite all and sundry to LG World Premiere on January 4, the company’s official CES 2022 event.

“Today’s consumers deserve to live easier, more fulfilling lives and that’s what drives LG to innovate every single day,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center.

“We look forward to showing at CES how LG can make that possible, how life can be made better even with the challenges we all face on a daily basis.”

