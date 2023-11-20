Microsoft will now allow users to discard native apps, such as Edge browser and Bing search, from their Windows 11 PCs to observe new European Union laws.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is forcing Microsoft to make this historic about-face. It now must prepare a corresponding Windows 11 update to allow PC owners the ability to expel several of its apps.

European users irritated by consistent prompts to use Microsoft default services will be pleased that they can now remove them.

Brits and Americans, however, will be less lucky because the changes are only effective in the European Economic Area.

“Windows uses the region chosen by the customer during device setup to identify if the PC is in the EEA. Once chosen in the device setup, the region used for DMA compliance can only be changed by resetting the PC,” Microsoft said of the change.

As part of the DMA law, Microsoft will also share which tools are a system necessity, such as File Explorer, and which are deemed Apps, like Mail, Maps, and Media Player.

“Customers using Windows have always used a combination of operating system functionality as well as apps, but now Windows will clearly identify operating system functionality in places like Settings, Start, and Search,” the company said.

In Europe, the Microsoft update will be carried out by March 24, 2024.