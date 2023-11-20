HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bunnings Hopes to Clean Up With Brand New Offering

Bunnings Hopes to Clean Up With Brand New Offering

By | 20 Nov 2023

Bunnings’ Managing Director, Mike Schneider, said that by expanding into cleaning and selling everything from “the front gate to the back fence”, the home improvement empire will increase profits and capture a significant portion of the $5 billion home cleaning market.

According to Schneider, Bunnings is prioritising customer budget constraints and can now be a one-stop shop including all household products, especially because the brand will have a massive spotlight on bulk packages at competitive pricing, rivalling stores such as Coles and Woolworths.

“The consumer is incredibly value-conscious,” he said.

This year’s second most significant launch from Bunnings, the company also expanded into the pet sector, worth roughly $10 billion, to reinforce its retail earning potential outside of its established hardware offerings.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , , ,
You may also like
Crest Fly In Retailers To ‘Explain’ After Director Charged With Rape Of 12 Year Old
Stock Levels Critical As Black Friday Looms With RBA Holding Two Big Aces
Data-Hungry Temu 8th In Retail Ranking, Beats Bunnings
Retailers Face A Daunting Problem, Increase Sales Cop A Rate Rise
Crest Director’s Alleged Sex Crimes Victim Was 12 As Gag Order In Lehrmann Case Lifted
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Belkin’s Best Black Friday Tech Deals
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/
ACCC Warns Consumers Over Recalled LG Solar Batteries
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/
Windows Users Can Ditch Bing & Edge; UK, US Excluded
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/
Amazon To Cut Hundreds Of Alexa Jobs
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/
YouTube’s AI Tool Faces Backlash For “Robbing Human Spark”
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Belkin’s Best Black Friday Tech Deals
Latest News
/
November 20, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
With Black Friday coming up, Belkin has released discounts on some of its most popular products, all under $200, great...
Read More