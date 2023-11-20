Bunnings’ Managing Director, Mike Schneider, said that by expanding into cleaning and selling everything from “the front gate to the back fence”, the home improvement empire will increase profits and capture a significant portion of the $5 billion home cleaning market.

According to Schneider, Bunnings is prioritising customer budget constraints and can now be a one-stop shop including all household products, especially because the brand will have a massive spotlight on bulk packages at competitive pricing, rivalling stores such as Coles and Woolworths.

“The consumer is incredibly value-conscious,” he said.

This year’s second most significant launch from Bunnings, the company also expanded into the pet sector, worth roughly $10 billion, to reinforce its retail earning potential outside of its established hardware offerings.