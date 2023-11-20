Bunnings Hopes to Clean Up With Brand New Offering
Bunnings’ Managing Director, Mike Schneider, said that by expanding into cleaning and selling everything from “the front gate to the back fence”, the home improvement empire will increase profits and capture a significant portion of the $5 billion home cleaning market.
According to Schneider, Bunnings is prioritising customer budget constraints and can now be a one-stop shop including all household products, especially because the brand will have a massive spotlight on bulk packages at competitive pricing, rivalling stores such as Coles and Woolworths.
“The consumer is incredibly value-conscious,” he said.
This year’s second most significant launch from Bunnings, the company also expanded into the pet sector, worth roughly $10 billion, to reinforce its retail earning potential outside of its established hardware offerings.