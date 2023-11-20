Amazon has announced it will continue job layoffs, this time within its Alexa voice assistant unit. The company cited shifting business priorities and a greater focus on generative AI.

These job cuts will affect several hundred employees according to an email. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the exact number affected.

Vice President of Alexa and Fire TV, Daniel Rausch said in the email, “We’re shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers – which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI. These shifts are leading us to discontinue some initiatives.”

There have been several layoffs this month in various divisions, including the music and gaming divisions, as well as some human resources roles.

Most of the jobs affected were in the devices division, however a few were working on Alexa-related products within a different unit.

It was reported in September that morale in the devices division had suffered following concerns about what was viewed by some as a weak product pipeline.

More specifically, people familiar with the matter pointed as Alexa, having failed to keep pace in the age of generative AI. Alexa is almost a decade old.

Amazon said at the time that “to suggest that a few anecdotes paint a picture of reality for an organization as large and diverse as Devices and Services is inaccurate.” It claimed to stand by its products.

The company has also said its devices and services business is not profitable, but didn’t provide figures.

Just last month, the device unit got a new chief, Panos Panay, joining the team from Microsoft.

Amazon has struggled to generate any profits from Alexa, which is used by many through Echo speakers and video screens. Most efforts for making money centered on easing purchasing from Amazon.com.

Across the company, over 27,000 jobs have been cut as part of a wave of US tech layoffs this year.

The latest cuts come even as Amazon reported Q3 net income, which exceeded analyst estimates, as well as forecast revenue roughly in line with expectations for the year’s final quarter. Q4 is the most crucial as it includes holiday shopping.

In the email, Daniel Rausch claimed he remains optimistic about Alexa.

“Incorporating a new large language model into a voice-forward, personal AI, has been and continues to be an enormous scientific and engineering challenge.”