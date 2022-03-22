HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 22 Mar 2022

Hardware issues have plagued the launch of Windows 11 for quite some time now. The latest issue is a result of Windows strict hardware requirements.

Users of Windows 11 that aren’t using supported hardware, will be constantly reminded of such via a small and irritating watermark in the bottom right corner of the screen, and will not be eligible for updates. This is likely to encouraging users to upgrade to newer devices with more modern security features.

Those without supported hardware currently won’t have any issues other than the watermark which reads “System requirements not met. Go to settings to learn more.” However, running the software on unsupported hardware is a risk in itself, as a lack of updates and support may cause issues further down the line.

It seems therefore, for those with older devices or custom build PC’s, it is worth sticking with Window’s 10 for now.



