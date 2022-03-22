The biggest event in gaming in the southern hemisphere is finally back, after 2 years of cancellations thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Midday AEDT on March 22nd, 2022, tickets of PAX Aus will be available for purchase, with Early Bird 3-Day badges available for $170 and Early Bird Single Day Badges going for $65.

Lauren Luciani, Event Director at Reed Exhibitions shared her excitement that the event is finally going ahead.

“There is nothing quite like the feeling you get from standing on the PAX show floor. The whole team wants to get back to it just as much as you, and we’re already hard at work to give our community the event they deserve,”

“It’s our honour and our privilege to be able to put on the event, and we can’t wait for this October.”

Luke Lancaster, Head of Content & Partnerships for PAX Aus also expressed his enthusiasm for the event, explaining that the long term planning of the event is going to mean that PAX Aus 2022 is going to be one to remember.

“I say, with a huge amount of reluctance and insistence from our marketing team, that it is downright ‘poggers’. With three years of planning going into PAX Aus 2022, strap in for everything you love about the show, as well as some brand-new stuff we’ll no doubt tease you with over the coming months.”

For those unfamiliar with PAX, it’s a convention which shows off the very latest in gaming and gaming culture, via game demos, musical performances, tournaments, panels with the who’s who of the industry and a colourful and wonderful community.

If you’re looking to buy tickets, head over to their website.