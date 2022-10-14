HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Wild West Period Over For Buy Now, Pay Later Sector

Wild West Period Over For Buy Now, Pay Later Sector

By | 14 Oct 2022

If the plummeting share prices and rising bad debt levels weren’t enough to cause stress in the buy now, pay later sector, tight new lending restrictions will certainly frighten investors and operators alike.

Treasury is expected to deliver an issues paper regarding the sector in the coming weeks, which should bring Australian BNPL merchants in line with regulations passed in New Zealand, the US, and UK.

As it stands, BNPL schemes, such as those offered by Afterpay and Zip, are exempt from laws that protect borrowers who use credit cards or take out bank loans as they don’t charge interest and have a short repayment cycle.

Financial Services Minister Stephen Jones said in June that the Government would amend national credit laws so that buy now, pay later serviced as regulated as credit products.

These laws are due to come into play mid-2023, but won’t simply replicate those covering credit cards and bank loans.

“We will ensure they are regulated appropriately, and the National Consumer Credit Act is the appropriate place for regulation,” Jones said at the time.

“We are not interested in having a conversation about whether this particular service is credit or not,” he said.

“If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, sounds like a duck, it’s a duck – and it should be regulated as a credit product.”

The BNPL services have engaged with Treasury on the issues paper, as did Consumer Action Law Centre chief Gerard Brody, who warns of creeping national debt problems stemming from the services.

“Buy now, pay later and these early-wage-access providers are increasingly coming up in calls to the national debt helpline,” Brody said.

“They use very similar loopholes.

“We argued that it should be brought within the National Consumer Credit Protection Act and the Credit Code, so each of these providers are required to be licensed.”

Treasury will also likely change laws so they BNPL debts are listed on credit reports.

Afterpay parent company Block has dropped 46.7 per cent in the past six months, losing 13.4 per cent in the past month alone.

Zip has fared even worse, losing 90.9 per cent of value in the past twelve months.

Tighter regulations certainly don’t seem likely to lift share prices, unless the legitimacy that comes with regulation make it seem a more stable investment.


263161

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Bunnings Launches Afterpay For In-Store Purchases
Afterpay Shuts Money App, Ends Westpac Deal
Zip Posts Billion-Dollar Loss, Bad Debts Balloon
BNPL To Be Treated As Credit, Aussie Regulators Say
Zip And Sezzle Terminate Doomed BNPL Merger
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Dyson Promises Power With $1,500 Cordless Vacuum
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Fossil Launches First Wear OS 3 Watch
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
Samsung, TSMC Exempt From US-China Sanctions
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
KEF Enters Premium Wireless Headphone Market
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Meta Scoops Up A Bunch Of VR Gaming Companies
Latest News
/
October 14, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta finally revealed its Quest Pro VR headset this week, during its annual Connect conference. Mark Zuckerberg has made no...
Read More