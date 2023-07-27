Buying Microsoft laptops, tablets, software services and even Xbox consoles has become easier with the tech giant announcing a four-payment deal through PayPal.

It seems a great option not only for users of Microsoft devices and cloud services, but also Xbox console users, a case of Play Now, Pay Later.

Microsoft says the deal will be available to “eligible customers”, so you will have to check whether you qualify. Nevertheless Australia is listed among the countries where it will be available – Australia, the UK, US, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

Both Microsoft and PayPal announced the deal.

“The addition of new PayPal payment method options … offers even more flexibility for customers with tools that work for them and their goals,” said Ajith Thekadath, vice president of Microsoft global payments.

“For over 16 years, PayPal checkout has been a trusted method for Microsoft Store customers to purchase products like Surface devices and Xbox consoles and accessories, as well as Microsoft 365’s product suite,” said Kurt Campisano, PayPal senior vice president of strategic accounts.

“With PayPal Pay in 4, eligible consumers will now be able to divide their purchases into four interest-free instalments, with no late fees, providing flexibility in how to pay and helping customers to better manage their budget,” Microsoft says in a statement.

Microsoft is not the only tech giant to introduce a four-payment option. Apple introduced its Apple Pay Later option in March 2023. Consumers can apply for a loan through Apple Wallet. However there is no indication of it coming to Australia.

Sony’s PlayStation store offers payments through PayPal but doesn’t list a four payments option.

There is a wide range of third party 4-payment options that would cover tech hardware and software, along with games equipment purchases.