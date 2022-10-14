Microsoft who are spending millions to get traction in the PC market has announced an all-new Surface Laptop 5.

The move comes as the PC market falls over 15%.

The new note has a 12th generation Intel Core processor, a colourful new design, Dolby Vision and IQ screen for with the big software Company looking to muscle in on the content download market up against Amazon, archrival Apple and Google.

At the launch event Microsoft also announced the Surface Studio 2+ and the Surface Pro 9.

Also on the agenda was new creativity and productivity tools, including an AI-Powered graphic design app and deepened its ties with Apple by adding iCloud photos to Windows 11 and Apple Music to Xbox.

There was also couple of new accessories to improve hybrid meetings an audio dock and a presentation controller for Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft claims that Surface Laptop 5 owners should expect up to 17 hours of battery life, but this is yet to be tested as prior models have struggled when it comes to battery life.

The 13-inch Laptop 5 will compete up against several new notebooks from Dell, Acer Lenovo and Apple that have been announced this month.

The new Surface Pro is similar to the old model when it comes to design with Microsoft maintaining a consistent look and feel, with only small tweaks to design, functionality, and features.

Added is a new CPU and new colours.

The biggest overall change is that the Intel-powered Surface Pro and the ARM-powered Surface Pro X are combining into a single product line.

The first two Surface Pro X generations used chips called SQ 1 and SQ 2, respectively. Now, the ARM-based version of the new Surface Pro 9 uses a chip called SQ 3.

While the Surface Pro X line was built around always-on connectivity, it was still operating on 4G networks. The new version, called Surface Pro 9 with 5G, finally adds 5G support.

The Intel version of the Surface Pro is Wi-Fi only but adds new 12th-generation Intel processors for better performance.

Microsoft also rolled out two new accessories including the Microsoft Presenter Plus which is the first presentation controller certified for Microsoft Teams.

The Bluetooth remote does all the usual presenter things — advance slides, mute/unmute, screen pointer — but adds a Teams button so you can raise or lower your hand in a meeting to make engagement easier.

A similar device is set to be launched by Logitech.

There is also a Microsoft Audio Dock with cords running to the ports on back to demonstrate its USB-C, USB-A and HDMI ports.

The Microsoft Audio Dock marries a speakerphone with a USB-C dock.

This device is part speakerphone, part USB-C dock.

Compatible with Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet, the speaker has a 15-watt woofer and 5-watt tweeters (much more power than your laptop’s speakers) and dual forward-facing, noise-reducing mics.

It has built-in volume, play/pause and mute buttons, plus a mute status light, so you always know when your mic is live. Two USB-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 out and a USB-A 3.2 port on the back let you attach dual displays, external storage, and other peripherals.

In Australia, the Surface Studio 2+ will cost $$7,279 ands will be available from November.

The $1,699 Surface Laptop 5 is set for the end of October, in stores from October 25