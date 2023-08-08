HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Canva Touts Two New Investors During Valuation

By | 8 Aug 2023

After an investor secondary transaction, Australian owned Canva has added two new investors, with sources claiming San Francisco headquartered ICONIQ Capital and Coatue Management have purchased shares, valuing the company at $39 billion AUD.

A staff email said Canva are set to kick off broader staff secondary transaction “in the near future. We’ll aim to kick off this process within the next six months.”

In September 2021, during the last external funding round, Canva was valued at around $61 billion AUD, suffering a markdown to $39 billion AUD last year, due to local venture capital firms reassessing tech firms.

In May, it was reported Canva’s shares were worth around $2,500 AUD during the last funding round, while some sources claim they were on offer for less in US secondaries markets.

Blackbird Ventures cut its valuation of Canva last year by $US14.4 billion, adopting a “strengthened” valuation methodology.

Coatue is best known for backing Afterpay, whereas ICONIQ sees Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter found Jack Dorsey among investors.



